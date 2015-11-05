The Kraft logo is pictured outside its headquarters in Northfield, Illinois, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) missed earnings per share estimates and said its quarterly loss widened due to the negative impact of the strong dollar on overseas sales.

The company reported a net loss of $303 million, or 27 cents per share in the company's third quarter ended Sept. 27, compared to a net loss of $8 million, or 2 cents a share in the year earlier period.

Revenue was $6.1 billion, up from $2.5 billion in the year earlier period.

Earnings per share, when adjusted for items, was 44 cents. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters were expecting 62 cents a share.

