A Heinz Ketchup bottle sits between a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese and a bottle of Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce on a grocery store shelf in New York March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O), the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, is reviewing all its product categories to improve quality, an executive said on Thursday, as it works to win over customers whose tastes have shifted away from processed foods.

The world's fifth largest food and beverage company addressed its plans to react to the shift in demand toward fresher foods and items perceived to be healthier after it reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. Shares rose 4 percent in after hours trading.

"Our biggest challenge remains the fact that we continue to have a number of categories where consumption trends are working against us," Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Hees told analysts on a conference call to discuss earnings.

The company, which was created when Kraft Foods Group merged with H.J. Heinz Co in July last year, will develop new products to meet changing tastes, said George Zoghbi, chief operating officer for U.S. commercial business. It plans to launch new dessert, cheese and frozen items in the second half of the year.

In April, the company launched an organic Capri Sun juice drink and last year, it said it was revamping its macaroni and cheese meal to remove synthetic colors and preservatives.

"We keep looking at every category within our portfolio," Zoghbi said.

Other food companies and restaurants have also changed products in response to customer demand. On Monday, McDonald's announced it would replace high-fructose corn syrup in its sandwich buns with sugar.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Bryan Spillane told Kraft Heinz executives on the earnings call that "declining consumption looks like it's going to be with us for awhile."

Pro-forma net sales were $6.79 billion, down 4.7 percent and in-line with the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company jumped to $770 million, or 63 cents per share, in the quarter, on a pro forma basis, which assumes that the two companies were a single entity in both periods. Aggressive cost-cutting measures and lower commodity costs helped boost profits.

Adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents beat analysts' estimates for 72 cents.

