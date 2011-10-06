Kraft brand macaroni and cheese boxes are shown in a store in Oakton, Virginia September 18, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N has hired Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII.O) to find candidates to lead the North American grocery business it plans to spinoff, Bloomberg reported.

Kraft's board is also looking at internal candidates to lead the $16 billion grocery company, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

In August, Kraft's Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld announced the breakup of the food company in a move that caught the market by surprise, coming only 18 months after the acquisition of Cadbury.

The split gives investors the chance to bet on a snacks business growing fast in emerging markets, or to opt for the stable dividends offered by a slower-growing general grocery business that includes Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Kraft cheese.

Neither Kraft nor Heidrick & Struggles could be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore)