Ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, owned by 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), is buying a majority stake in Kraft Foods Group Inc KRFT.O to create the third-largest North American food company, executives said on Wednesday. [ID:L3N0WR3E0]

Below is a list of the largest North American food and beverage companies ranked according to annual sales, before Wednesday's deal.

Company Annual sales Brands

PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) $37.2 bln Pepsi, Lays, Tropicana,

Quaker

Nestle USA $27.9 bln Nestle, Maggi,

Haagen-Dazs

The Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) $21.5 bln Coca-Cola, Diet Coke,

Fanta, Sprite

Kraft Foods Group Co $17.9 bln Velveeta, Oscar Mayer,

KRFT.O Maxwell House, Jell-O

ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) $15.5 bln* Chef Boyardee, Slim Jim,

Hunt's, Bertolli

General Mills Inc (GIS.N) $13.7 bln Betty Crocker, Green

Giant, Chex, Cheerios

* Reuters calculations based on data from annual report

All figures for annual sales in North America

Sources: Kraft-Heinz conference call presentation based on company filings and Nielsen data

Heinz had sales of $4.2 billion in 2014. Its brands include Heinz, Classico, T.G.I. Fridays and Nurture.

