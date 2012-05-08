Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS.O) said it will buy privately held drone maker Composite Engineering Inc (CEI) for $155 million in cash and stock.
California-based CEI makes aerial target drone systems and composite structures primarily for U.S. defense agencies. Its 2011 revenue was $94 million and adjusted EBITDA was $16 million.
Kratos will pay $135 million in cash and $20 million in stock. Its eighth-biggest shareholder Oak Investment Partners will invest $55 million in cash for Kratos' common stock to help fund the transaction.
CEI, whose Chief Executive Mike Fournier said he approached Kratos last year to discuss a possible merger, has a current backlog of about $160 million, with a qualified bid pipeline of over $1 billion.
New York-based Sagent Advisors served as the exclusive financial adviser for Kratos. Janes Capital Partners advised CEI.
Kratos shares closed at $4.77 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .
MILAN/PARIS Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.