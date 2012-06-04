NEW YORK Sallie Krawcheck, ousted in September as head of Bank of America's wealth and asset management division, is joining the board of Motif Investing, a new discount brokerage that offers investors bundles of stocks linked to investment themes.

Investors can tap Motif's website to buy a group of stocks that could benefit from, for example, a U.S. housing recovery. Trades in the portfolios of stocks are $9.95 each, but transactions are free through the end of June.

Investors can open a Motif account with a minimum deposit of $1,000, and pay a commission of $9.50 to buy or sell a portfolio. The firm charges $4.95 for single-stock transactions made to modify portfolios.

Motif's founders say they want to give investors a way to act on their own investment ideas without paying middlemen fees for managing the portfolios.

"Since the Great Recession, investors have been demanding more control of their money and better performance," Motif cofounder and Chief Executive Officer Hardeep Walia said in a prepared statement.

Krawcheck's affiliation with what is essentially an online discount broker is a switch from her previous roles running Bank of America's wealth businesses and Citigroup's Smith Barney brokerage network, where she preached the virtues of relying on professional advisers.

Krawcheck said in an interview that she is not advocating the superiority of one model over the other.

"Each investor needs to make that decision for themselves," she said. "I think financial advisers are great, and many of them are heroes."

Krawcheck was introduced to Motif's Walia by former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Arthur Levitt, who is an adviser to the firm. Levitt and Krawcheck are also on the board of Gold Bullion International, which stores small quantities of gold, silver and other precious metals for retail investors.

Motif, which was funded with $26 million from venture capital firms Foundation Capital, Ignition Partners and Norwest Venture Partners, went live on Monday. In addition to Krawcheck and representatives of the venture capital firms, the board includes Walia, a former director of corporate development and strategy at Microsoft and Motif cofounder Tariq Hilaly, a former hedge fund manager at Alliance Bernstein.

Krawcheck joined Citigroup in 2002, where she served for a time as chief financial officer. Before then she was chairman and CEO of investment bank and money manager Sanford C. Bernstein & Co, which was absorbed into Alliance Bernstein.

DOZENS OF THEMES

Motif has more than 50 investment themes on its site, and said it will add more over time. It recently introduced "Lots of Likes," representing the most-liked companies on Facebook, and "Income Inequality," which mixes stocks of high- and low-end retailers.

Motif's press release highlights portfolios that have yielded double-digit gains year to date, such as Cloud Computing's 20.9 percent return, but not all are so successful.

"No Glass Ceilings," a 20-stock portfolio of companies run by female CEOs - including PepsiCo, DuPont, TJX Companies, ICICI Bank Ltd and WellPoint Inc. - is down 0.3 percent over the past 12 months.

"Seven Deadly Sins," 25 tobacco, entertainment, gambling and other stocks, is up just 0.8 percent, brought low by the average 36.1 percent fall of its two "Greed" stocks - Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley.

Krawcheck concedes that thematic investing based on an investor's unprofessional observations about societal, cultural or political observations can be dangerous if used exclusively and to excess. But Motif gives users more insight into portfolios than they have when buying mutual funds and "provides a more diversified bet than single-stock investing," she said.

Investors can open Motif accounts with as little as $1,000 and can customize motifs by eliminating stocks or changing each stock's relative weight in portfolios. To purchase so many stocks with such a small nut, Motif allocates partial shares of portfolio companies.

Motif, whose executives include compliance and marketing veterans of discount brokers E*Trade Financial and Charles Schwab Corp, also is pitching the culture of social networking, another new interest of Krawcheck.

The new brokerage encourages customers to share their investing ideas with new "circles" of friends drawn from lists of Facebook contacts, and it urges them to vote "Like" or "Dislike" on each portfolio page.

Krawcheck, who since March has been an active user of Twitter, said she also embraces the social-networking theme.

She would not comment on whether she is an investor in Motif, or on her $6 million separation agreement with Bank of America that includes a noncompete clause.

(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Gary Hill)