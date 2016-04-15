Brazil's Kroton Educacional SA Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Galindo poses for a photograph during the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit 2013 in Sao Paulo May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO Kroton Educacional SA (KROT3.SA), Brazil's largest for-profit college operator, could buy rivals to expand in the country's north and northeast regions, provided the outlook for federally funded student credit improves and the escalating political crisis eases, Morgan Stanley & Co analysts said on Friday.

In a client note, analysts led by Javier Martínez de Olcos Cerdán said a Kroton acquisition of Estácio Participações SA (ESTC3.SA) would offer the highest potential to create value, compared to other alternatives, with cost savings of at least 3.5 billion reais ($990 million).

Representatives for Estacio and Kroton could not be immediately reached for comment.

The question is not if, but "when" a new round of mergers and acquisitions in Brazil's education industry would begin, Martínez said. Such a wave of transactions would underpin the resilience of for-profit college operators during a two-year recession that has spurred delinquencies and left the government with less money to ramp up the so-called Fies state student loan program.

Mergers in Latin America's biggest economy got off to their worst start in 13 years in the first quarter as buyers delayed or halted deals on concerns about the recession and the impact of a corruption probe and impeachment proceedings that risk toppling President Dilma Rousseff.

"M&A has already started and we see room for the transformational combinations to happen by year end, once we have more clarity not only on Fies calendar, but also on the macroeconomic and political environment," Martínez wrote in the note.

The rationale for any takeover would be geographic, allowing Kroton to expand in the southeast state of Rio de Janeiro and in the north and the northeast through a purchase of Estacio or Ser Educacional SA (SEER3.SA), the note added.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Kroton was analyzing potential acquisitions in those regions as well as expansion in the country's agriculture-rich Midwest. Kroton paid 5 billion reais for rival Anhanguera Educacional SA in 2013.

José Janguiê Diniz, the controlling shareholder of Ser, recently told Morgan Stanley that the company is not for sale, according to a video attached to the note.

Morgan Stanley's price target of 14.20 reais for Kroton suggests a 20 percent upside without M&A, the note said. With a transaction, the stock could rise an additional 10 percent to 15 percent, it added.

Kroton shares rose 1.2 percent to 12.03 reais on Friday, driving gains this year to 25 percent.

($1 = 3.5349 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Richard Chang)