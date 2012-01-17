Chinese online video portal Ku6 Media Co Ltd KUTV.O said it tied up with Google Inc's (GOOG.O) YouTube to showcase its videos on a new channel operated by the Internet giant, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 65 percent on Tuesday.

Ku6 shares rose 82 cents to $2.27 early on Tuesday on the Nasdaq in heavy trading.

The company expects the partnership to expand its content offering into the international market.

Ku6 also plans to recruit a team to operate this channel to help grow its user base and revenue in the international market.

The company competes with Tudou Holdings Inc TUDO.O, Youku.com Inc YOKU.N and Qiyi.com, a firm partly owned by Baidu Inc (BIDU.O).

