FRANKFURT German industrial robot maker Kuka beat its own and market forecasts for the fourth quarter as demand for its automation systems outpaced that for individual machines.

Orders rose 9 percent in the quarter, Kuka said on Wednesday, driven solely by a 31 percent increase at its systems unit, while robotics orders fell 9 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 34 percent to 44 million euros ($50 million), beating the average estimate of 37 million euros in a Reuters poll, on sales that also beat forecasts, up 32 percent to 588 million euros.

Kuka, whose customers include Volkswagen and Daimler, said sales of its automation systems to carmakers had been strong in Europe, China and the United States, and sales to airplane builders had also risen.

But orders from the automotive industry, which accounts for most of Kuka's business, fell 29 percent in the quarter.

Kuka bought Swiss logistics group Swisslog at the end of last year in a 338 million-franc ($365 million) public tender offer to increase its presence in the general industry sector and make it less reliant on automotive customers.

