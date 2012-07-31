Semiconductor equipment maker Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC.O) reported strong third-quarter results and forecast fourth-quarter revenue above estimates, driven by higher demand from chip foundries.

Shares of the company were up 12 percent at $11 in trading before the bell on Tuesday. The stock closed at $9.83 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

The company, which makes semiconductor back-end equipment such as ball and wedge bonders used for assembling chips, expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $250 million and $270 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $190.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the third-quarter fell to $68.2 million, or 90 cents per share, from $70.7 million, or 95 cents per share.

The company, which counts world's biggest contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW) (TSM.N) as its customer, said revenue fell 13 percent to $255.5 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 67 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $239.6 million.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore, Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)