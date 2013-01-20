Costco's same-store sales, profit miss estimates
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.
KUWAIT Kuwait's Jazeera Airways (JAZK.KW) said on Sunday it had raised its capital by 74 percent to 42 million dinars ($149 million) through a share issue which was 2.25 times oversubscribed.
The airline issued 178 million shares priced at 100 fils each from Dec 16-31, it said in a statement. There are 1,000 fils in a dinar.
The group did not say what it would use the funds for but in the past the company has said it would use such a capital hike in order to expand its business.
The share sale is the latest in a series of capital raising measures by Kuwaiti companies. In December, Burgan Bank (BURG.KW) issued a 100 million dinar bond, the largest ever local currency issue by a company in the Gulf Arab state.
($1 = 0.2814 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall)
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.
Supermarket operator Kroger Co surprised analysts with its first quarterly same-store sales decline in 13 years, as competition intensified in the U.S. grocery industry, sending its shares down as much as 5.6 percent on Thursday.
LONDON London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday he would "postpone his retirement" if, as widely expected, a 26 billion euro ($27.4 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse collapses.