Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
OSLO Norwegian oil services firm Kvaerner (KVAER.OL) received a 6 billion crown ($1.04 billion), six-year onshore services contract from Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), the firm said on Thursday.
The deal, which includes an option for an additional two plus two years, is for engineering, procurement, construction and management for modifications and projects at the Ormen Lange/Nyhamna onshore facilities on the west coast of Norway.
($1 = 5.7540 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.