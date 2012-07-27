Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
SEOUL South Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance has decided not to bid for a 6 trillion Korean won ($5.2 billion) controlling stake in Woori Finance Holdings 053000.KS, the company said on Friday.
The South Korean government put up for sale a 57 percent stake in Woori as the third attempt by the current administration to privatise the nation's largest banking group.
Kyobo Life said in a statement it had considered forming a consortium with local private equity fund IMM to bid for Woori, but decided against a bid. A spokesperson for IMM previously declined comment.
Kyobo Life is not the first possible bidder said to have passed on Woori before initial bids are due on Friday. KB Financial Group (105560.KS) also decided not to bid for Woori, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.