OTTAWA Canada will announce on Monday that it is withdrawing from the Kyoto protocol on climate change, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Environment Minister Peter Kent, freshly back from U.N. climate talks in Durban, South Africa, has scheduled a media availability for 5 p.m. EST in Ottawa. At Durban, he had said it had been a mistake for Canada to join Kyoto.

(Reporting By Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)