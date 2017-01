Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev waits for a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Ala Archa compound in Bishkek, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

BISHKEK Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev ordered the government on Tuesday to strengthen anti-terrorism measures in the Kyrgyz capital and in regions, his office said in statement.

A suspected suicide car bomber rammed the gates of the Chinese embassy in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek earlier on Tuesday, killing the attacker and wounding at least three other people.

