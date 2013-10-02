BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan's economy should grow strongly this year and next, driven by rising gold output at the country's flagship venture with Canada's Centerra Gold (CG.TO), the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

The Central Asian nation's gross domestic product shrank by 0.9 percent last year, hit by ice movement in the open-pit Kumtor mine in the Tien Shan mountains which is run by Centerra.

"This year, growth is expected to rebound strongly to 7.8 percent on the back of the recovery in gold production and continued strong performance in the non-gold sector," the Fund's monitoring mission said in a statement.

GDP growth is forecast at 6.5 percent next year, it said.

Last month, Centerra reached a memorandum of understanding with Kyrgyzstan that could pave the way for joint ownership of the Kumtor mine and lead to the resolution of a long standing dispute.

Centerra has been at odds with the Kyrgyz authorities who demand that financial agreements with the Toronto-listed investor, struck under former President Kurmanbek Bakiyev, be redrawn. Bakiyev was deposed by a violent popular revolt in 2010 and fled the country with his family clan.

Kyrgyzstan's parliament is expected to hold debates on Centerra on Thursday.

The mainly Muslim nation of 5.5 million, which borders China and lies on a drug trafficking route out of Afghanistan, is one of the poorest states of the former Soviet Union. Its per capita GDP is just a tenth of that in oil-rich neighbor Kazakhstan.

While lauding the government's strong emphasis on fiscal consolidation in 2013 and the medium term, the IMF said that the closure of the U.S. military base in the country was "creating headwinds".

Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted in July to give the United States until July 11 next year to shut the base located at the main civilian airport Manas, which is used to fly U.S. troops and cargo in and out of Afghanistan.

The U.S. government has paid Kyrgyzstan $60 million annually for the lease of Manas, and the mainly agrarian economy has also received other revenues from associated services.

(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)