A firefighter works amidst the debris of buildings destroyed during recent clashes in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Residents gather near the debris of buildings destroyed during recent clashes in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

BISHKEK Six militants killed by security forces in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Thursday belonged to Islamic State, the security police said on Friday, adding they had captured another seven members of the same group who were planning attacks.

"Yes, they were all Islamic State members," Rakhat Sulaimanov, spokesman for the GKNB security police, told Reuters. "Another seven were caught during the operation yesterday."

"They had planned two terrorist attacks - one in the central square (of Bishkek) during today's prayers ending the month of Ramadan, and another one at the (Russian) airbase in Kant," he added.

