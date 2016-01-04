German drugmaker Stada backs 5.32 billion euro offer from Bain, Cinven
German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.
PARIS French cosmetics group L'Oreal (OREP.PA) said on Monday it had agreed to buy assets from U.S. company Raylon Corporation, which is owned by the Hafetz family and supplies American hair salons with professional beauty products.
(Reporting by Michel Rose)
Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc , the owner of some of the most popular ski resorts in North America, will announce its sale on Monday to a ski resort operator backed by buyout firm KSL Capital Partners LLC, people familiar with the matter said.