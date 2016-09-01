Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
MUMBAI An initial public offering (IPO) of shares in India's L&T Technology Services, which sources say aims to raise as much as $134 million, will open for subscription on Sept. 12, according to a filing by parent Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) on Thursday.
Larsen, which is selling up to 10.4 million shares in L&T Technology Services, will sell the shares in a price range of 850 rupees to 860 rupees apiece, potentially raising as much as 8.94 billion rupees ($134 million), two sources with direct knowledge said.
The sale will amount to about a tenth of the post-offer equity capital of the company, the sources, who declined to be named, said.
The IPO will close on Sept. 15, Larsen said in a stock exchange filing.
($1 = 66.7811 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Mark Potter)
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.