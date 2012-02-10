Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, the No. 2 U.S. lab-testing company, (LH.N) posted fourth-quarter sales that fell short of expectations because fewer lab tests are being performed in the weaker economy.

The company, whose shares fell as much as 5.4 percent in Friday's trading, said fourth-quarter net earnings were $135.4 million, or $1.34 per share, compared with $131.8 million, or $1.26 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding special items, earnings were $1.56 per share, topping analysts' average forecast of $1.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.366 billion, up from $1.295 billion a year earlier, but below Wall Street's forecast of $1.379 billion, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Isaac Ro.

In a research note, Ro noted that testing volume growth of 1.2 percent also fell short of expectations for 1.6 percent growth.

During a conference call, management told analysts that test volume growth will be muted, forecasting revenue growth of 2 percent to 3.5 percent for 2012, but they did expect volumes to return to historic levels over the longer term.

That growth forecast implies 2012 revenue of between $5.65 billion and $5.74 billion, which also falls short of Wall Street's expectations, Ro added.

"While the mid-point of EPS guidance of $6.75-7.05 is below consensus of $6.93, it excludes the impact of future share repurchases," he wrote. "We view the results as disappointing and continue to believe upside to EPS guidance will be driven principally by financial leverage."

Separately, the company's board of directors approved a new $500 million share repurchase program.

"Over the past four years on average management has repurchased about $400 million worth of shares each year. As we expect Labcorp is likely to continue to return cash to shareholders through repurchases, there may be upside to the initial guidance range," JPMorgan Lisa Gill wrote in a note.

Labcorp shares were down $4.11, or 4.5 percent, at $88.00 on the New York Stock Exchange, after falling as much as 5.4 percent earlier in the session.

(Reporting By Debra Sherman; editing by John Wallace and Derek Caney)