TEL AVIV LabStyle Innovations Corp said on Monday it has received approval from Israel's Ministry of Health to sell its Dario smart meter for diabetes in Israel.

The market launch of Dario began in late March in the United Kingdom, Italy, and New Zealand. In early 2014 LabStyle said it filed an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market the Dario system.

LabStyle said it plans to market Dario in six additional territories by the end of 2014.

Dario is a cloud-based, diabetes management solution that allows diabetics to monitor their blood sugars and gain insights into managing their disease using their mobile devices.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes affects more than 8 percent of adults in Israel from the age of 20-79 and its prevalence is growing.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)