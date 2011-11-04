PARIS Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, said it aims to cut 500 million euros ($687 million) in costs next year as it reported a steeper than forecast decline in third-quarter profits on Friday.

Still, the group said it continues to see cement demand rising, driven by emerging markets , and maintained its estimate of market growth of 2 to 5 percent in 2011.

" These measures, including price actions in response to a high cost environment, are part of ongoing steps to strengthen profitability, reduce debt and maintain strong liquidity ," Chief Executive Bruno Lafont said in a statement.

Overall pricing is expected to be stable to slightly higher in 2011 amid rising cost s, Lafarge said.

Turning to 2012, Lafont told reporters during a conference call that he remains cautious

about prospects for next year, saying that he does not expect a significant recovery in developed markets.

Third-quarter operating profit dropped 9 percent to 750 million euros, lagging analysts average forecast of 773.6 million, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. Sales rose 1 percent to 4.211 billion, but missed a forecast of 4.415 billion.

Net profit in the quarter declined 10 percent to 336 million.

The company said it has secured over 2 billion euros worth of proceeds from disposals to reduce its debt, which totaled 14.26 billion at the end of September.

Shares in Lafarge, which have lost around 37 percent since the start of 2011, closed at 29.42 euros on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalization of 8.42 billion.

($1 = 0.728 Euros)

(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan and Christian Plumb)