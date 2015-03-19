Bruno Lafont, Chairman and CEO of Lafarge, reacts as he takes his seat before announcing the company 2014 annual results at a news conference in Paris February 18, 2015. REUTERS/John Schults

PARIS Lafarge LAFP.PA Chief Executive Bruno Lafont told an internal meeting of about 60 executives at mid-day that he still wanted the merger with Swiss peer Holcim HOLN.VX to go ahead, said a source familiar with the situation.

"I want this merger to take place and to succeed widely fueled by the strength of Lafarge," Lafont said.

"I will not let cheap tricks jeopardize the introduction of a unique group in our industry."

Lafarge and Holcim remained locked in talks on Thursday to save their plan to create the world's biggest cement firm.

The conflict broke into the open on Monday after Holcim contested the deal price and leadership of the new firm and said it would not go forward if the share exchange ratio and governance were not revised.

Lafont's planned nomination as chief executive of the new company has become unacceptable for the Swiss, sources have said, citing concerns over his management style and financial track record.

Lafont also said that balanced governance between the two sides was necessary in order to deliver on the promised merger of equals that the deal was supposed to be.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)