PARIS Lafarge LAFP.PA, the world's biggest cement maker, unveiled plans to cut costs by 1.3 billion euros ($1.63 billion) and boost profits over the next four years as it seeks to slash its debt pile and regain an investment-grade rating.

Lafarge wants to bring its net debt below 10 billion euros as early as possible next year, down from 12.4 billion at the end of March, it said on Tuesday.

Lafarge has been cutting costs and selling assets in an effort to offset stagnating construction markets hit by the economic slowdown. It has also cut its dividend in half for 2011.

The group is now targeting savings of at least 400 million euros this year and at least 350 million in 2013, and it plans to shun major acquisitions in the period through 2015 and tighten the reins on capital expenditure.

"After several years of geographic expansion, reshaping the group's businesses, Lafarge is starting a new stage in its development that will allow it to fully extract the value of its assets by focusing on its existing assets," Chief Executive Bruno Lafont told journalists ahead of an analyst day.

The CEO added that Lafarge would again find "room for maneuver in terms of dividend growth and the resumption of investments" once its financial structure was stabilized.

The company expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to improve by at least 450 million euros over the four years of its new strategic plan through sales growth and higher margins, helping EBITDA rise by 1.75 billion euros overall by 2015.

Lafarge sees continuing growth in demand for cement, driven mainly by emerging markets, and like German peer HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE) and Mexico's Cemex it is raising prices to cover the growing cost of the energy needed to produce the substance.

Lafarge said it wanted to achieve a ratio of cash flow from operations to net debt of 28-30 percent no later than 2015, when it also expects to reach a return on capital employed after tax of more than 8 percent.

The company's debt, inflated by the purchase of Egypt's Orascom in 2008, was downgraded to junk status last year by rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Lafarge hopes its cash flow to debt ratio target will enable it to have a BBB investment-grade rating from Standard & Poor's and Fitch, which on Tuesday confirmed its BB+ rating for the group.

Lafont said he was confident the group would achieve its goal of a billion euros of disposals this year, adding that the process would start this month to sell assets to win UK clearance for a building materials tie-up with Anglo American (AAL.L) there.

Shares in Lafarge were 1.5 percent higher at 31.10 euros by 0634 EDT. The stock is up close to 15 percent since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and James Regan; Editing by Nina Sovich and Jon Loades-Carter)