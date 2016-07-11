Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
ZURICH LafargeHolcim (LHN.S) has agreed to sell its Lafarge India business to Nirma Ltd for an enterprise value of around $1.4 billion, the world's biggest cement maker said on Monday.
"This agreement is an important step in our 3.5 billion Swiss franc ($3.56 billion) divestment program," LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen said in a statement.
"With this deal, two-thirds of the program has been secured and the remainder of the program is well on track. We are confident that we will meet our target by the end of this year."
The deal, the proceeds of which will be used to pay down LafargeHolcim's debt, is subject to approval by the Competition Commission of India.
($1 = 0.9828 Swiss francs)
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.