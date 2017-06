LafargeHolcim's CEO Eric Olsen attends a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH LafargeHolcim (LHN.S) will continue to operate under the combined name of the French and Swiss companies which merged to create the cement maker, Chief Executive Eric Olsen said on Thursday.

"LafargeHolcim is a beautiful name," Olsen said.

Analysts had expected a new corporate identity for the company which was created by the combination of France's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim in 2015.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)