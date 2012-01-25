LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - Stephanie Allain, a producer and former president of Jim Henson Pictures, is the new director of the Los Angeles Film Festival, the festival said Wednesday.

She begins immediately and succeeds Rebecca Yeldham, who stepped down.

She has been a member of the board of directors of Film Independent, which produces the film festival and the spirit awards, since 2007.

In addition to her work at Henson, Allain spent 10 years as an executive at Columbia Pictures, rising to senior VP production.

At Columbia she was instrumental in making "Boyz n The Hood." Among the films she supervised were "El Mariachi" and "I Like It Like That."

From 1996 to 2000, she was president of Jim Henson Pictures, where she produced "Muppets From Space," "Elmo In Grouchland" and Caroline Thompson's "Buddy." In 2000, she joined 3 Arts Entertainment, where she produced "Biker Boys" and "Good Boy!"

She formed her own production company, Homegrown Pictures, in 2004, and produced Craig Brewer's "Hustle & Flow."