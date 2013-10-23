PARIS French media group Lagardere has started exclusive talks with radio and TV producer Alain Kruger and Rothschild banker Gregoire Chertok to sell the print versions of its movie magazine Premiere and events listing magazine Pariscope.

The two parties have a month to finalize terms and conditions of a potential sale, Lagardere (LAGA.PA) said in a statement on Wednesday. It did not give any details of the potential price.

Lagardere, whose magazines are facing fierce competition from content available on the Internet, said last week it planned to sell 10 titles to focus on its most strategic brands online such as the French edition of Elle, Paris Match and Le Journal du Dimanche.

The titles for sale include Psychologies magazine and several home and decoration publications. Hundreds of jobs could be at risk if the titles do not find buyers.

