Basketball player Lamar Odom departs the New York state Supreme Court after a child custody hearing with his ex-girlfriend, Liza Morales, in Manhattan March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES NBA basketball player Lamar Odom was arrested early on Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after police noticed his Mercedes SUV steering erratically on a Los Angeles highway, authorities said.

Odom, 33, the husband of reality television star Khloe Kardashian and currently not under contract with any team, was pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers at 3:25 a.m. local time after he was spotted "driving in a serpentine manner," police said.

Police said the former Los Angeles Lakers player passed two exits on the U.S. 101 freeway before pulling over and showed signs of intoxication. Police did not detail the suspected source of intoxication.

The 6-foot-10-inch Odom was unable to perform sobriety tests, was arrested and booked in jail after refusing all chemical tests, the police report said.

The player's agent, Jeff Schwartz, was not immediately available for comment.

The arrest comes at a time when the two-time National Basketball Association champion is looking for a team for the upcoming season. His marriage to Kardashian has been the focus of the American tabloid media.

Odom posted $15,000 bond and was released from Los Angeles County jail at 8:33 a.m., records indicate. A court hearing has been scheduled for September 27.

Odom was the fourth-overall pick in the 1999 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He has also played for the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. He played for the Clippers last season.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Mary Milliken and Andrew Hay)