The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen during a shareholders meeting in Paris, France, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French oil and gas company Total plans to buy Belgian green energy provider Lampiris, Belgian daily De Standaard reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Total was one of a number of bidders for the Belgian firm, which owners Bruno Venanzi and Bruno Vanderschueren founded in 2003, De Standaard said.

Gimv-XL and SRIW both acquired a 16.5 percent stake three years ago after each invested 40 million euros ($45.0 million), according to the newspaper.

Both Total and Lampiris declined to comment.

(Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Bate Felix and James Regan)