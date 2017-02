An aircraft belonging to LAN airlines remains stranded on the tarmac of Buenos Aires' domestic airport June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

SANTIAGO Shares in Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN(LFL.N) rose more than 2.5 percent in early Wednesday trade, outpacing the wider bourse a day after a small rival dropped an appeal against its planned takeover of Brazil's TAM.

PAL's decision on Tuesday to stop resisting the deal removes a key hurdle to the tie-up between LAN and TAM to create of one of the world's top airlines.

LAN's shares rose 2.8 percent to 11,998 pesos each, before easing slightly.

