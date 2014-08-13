A visitor stands next to the Range Rover Evoque during a media preview day of the Johannesburg International Motor Show, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

DETROIT Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 46,515 Land Rover sport utility vehicles in the United States and Canada because the front passenger air bag may not deploy due to a part failure, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

There have been no reports of accidents or injuries relating to the issue in the United States and Canada, a company spokesman said on Wednesday. He did not know whether SUVs in other markets were affected by the recall.

The company, a unit of Tata Motors, is recalling certain 2010 to 2015 LR2 luxury compact SUVs, and 2012 and 2013 Range Rover Evoque SUVs, because a part in the occupant classification system electronic control unit may fail, disabling the passenger air bag partially or completely, the filings with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Dealers will update the restraint control module software at no cost and the recall is expected to begin Aug. 30, according to the NHTSA documents.

Affected in the recall are about 17,066 LR2 and 23,485 Range Rover Evoque SUVs in the United States and U.S. territories, and 5,964 vehicles in Canada.

