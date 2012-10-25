Landstar System Inc (LSTR.O), the freight transportation and logistics group, on Thursday beat third-quarter profit estimates, but forecast fourth-quarter results below expectations based on uncertain economic and U.S. policy trends.

Landstar Chief Executive Henry Gerkens said he is "somewhat cautious" in the short term, with the economy likely to grow sluggishly until tax and budgetary issues are resolved.

"In the first few weeks of the 2012 fourth quarter, we have seen a slowing in demand beyond the choppiness experienced during the 2012 third quarter," he said in a statement.

Third-quarter net income rose to $33.1 million, or 71 cents a share, from $30.2 million, or 64 cents a share, a year before.

The results topped the average Wall Street estimate of 69 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast fourth-quarter profit between 63 cents and 68 cents per share, below the average Wall Street target of 71 cents.

Revenue for the Jacksonville, Florida-based company rose to $717.2 million from $684 million a year before and matched estimates.

Landstar provides third-party logistics services by matching shipments with available truck drivers, ships or planes.

Revenue from freight hauled by truck via its so-called independent business capacity owners and brokerage carriers rose to $663.5 million, or 93 percent of total revenue, from $625.8 million, or 91 percent of revenue, a year ago.

Revenue from freight moved by its rail, air and ocean cargo carriers declined to $38.9 million, or 5 percent of revenue, from $44.5 million, or 7 percent a year ago.

(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Jeffrey Benkoe)