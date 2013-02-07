FRANKFURT Shares in Lanxess AG (LXSG.DE) jumped 4 percent on Thursday, with several traders pointing to market talk of takeover interest by U.S.-based Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N).

"There is a rumor that Dow Chemical wants to offer 70 to 80 euros (per share) for Lanxess," one of the traders said.

Shares in Lanxess, which has a market value of 5.1 billion euros ($6.9 billion), were up 4 percent at 63.73 euros.

Lanxess and Dow Chemical declined to comment on the rumors.

Dow Chemical said, though, it will continue to use its cash to pay down its $20.99 billion debt load and for shareholders.

