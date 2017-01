Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte walks between meetings at the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

U.S. President Barack Obama holds his hands together and bows at the end of his address at the Lao National Cultural Hall, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, in Vientiane, Laos September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

VIENTIANE U.S. President Barack Obama may speak informally with Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte but is not expected to hold a bilateral meeting during a summit in Laos, a White House official said on Tuesday.

"He tends to interacts with all the leaders at these events," Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes told reporters, referring to Obama and the ongoing Asian summit.

"I would not expect a formal bilateral meeting, but I think we'll have an opportunity to interact with him, as with all leaders."

(Reporting by Roberta Ramption; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)