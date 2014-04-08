Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Blackstone Group LP (BX.N)-owned La Quinta Holdings Inc's (LQ.N) initial public offering priced at $17 per share, according to Bloomberg, valuing the hotel chain at about $2.1 billion.
La Quinta's IPO raised $650 million, after its offering of 38.25 million shares priced below an expected range of $18 to $21 a share, Bloomberg reported
Irving, Texas-based La Quinta is selling all the shares in the offering.
Shares of the company, which are expected to start trading on Wednesday, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LQ."
JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering. Other notable underwriters include BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Avik Das in Bangalore)
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.