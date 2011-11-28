Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc expects its initial public offering of 17.5 million shares to be priced between $18 and $20 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
The company, backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in August to raise up to $450 million in an IPO.
Last month, Laredo added 11 underwriters to the planned IPO, taking the total number up to 15.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company hopes to get listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'LPI'.
Laredo, which plans to use proceeds from the offering to repay debts, is involved in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.