Morgan Stanley President Kelleher says trading activity has improved
Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.
Earnings at Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) this year could receive their biggest boost from the release of money that had been set aside to cover mortgage and card losses, BernsteinResearch said.
Banks are now more comfortable about cutting down their reserves as an improving economy puts U.S. consumers in a better position to pay bills and increase borrowing.
The brokerage said Citigroup and Bank of America had the highest level of excess cash reserves to meet bad loans - about 10 percent of their 2014 earnings per share.
U.S. banks are set to report earnings next week, with JPMorgan reporting on Tuesday.
Household debt payments as a share of disposable income are at the lowest level since the Federal Reserve began tracking them in 1980.
While banks will continue to benefit from declining credit costs, they may choose to release the money from different portfolios, Bernstein added.
"Looking forward, the reserve release story at the large-cap banks looks a lot more tailored and bank specific," analyst John McDonald wrote in a note to clients.
Bernstein has a "market perform" rating on Bank of America and "outperform" on Citigroup and Wells Fargo.
(Reporting by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.
Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported an 18.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the TNT Express acquisition and strength in its ground business, its second biggest unit.
Nike Inc , the world's largest footwear maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hit by a strong dollar and intense competition from Adidas AG and Under Armour Inc in North America.