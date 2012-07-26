LOS ANGELES Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N) earnings fell, missing forecasts, as its "hold," or money won from gamblers, fell at its casinos in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore, and legal fees rose, sending its shares down 5.8 percent in after-hours trading.

The company, best known in the U.S. for its Italian-themed Venetian resort in Las Vegas, reported second-quarter net income of $240.6 million, or 29 cents a share, compared to $367.6 million or 45 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

The company's shares fell 5.84 percent, or $2.19, to $35.32 in after-hours trade, after closing at $37.51.

Analysts had expected 60 cents a share, according to analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"While our quarterly results did not meet my expectations ... our financial results reflected solid revenue growth overall and significant cash flow in both Macau and Singapore, as well as the continued steady execution of our Cotai Strip development plan in Macau," Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson said in a statement.

The Sands generated $429 million in EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, at its Macau properties, the company said, a 9.6 percent increase from a year earlier.

Macau, the only place in China where gambling is legal, has boomed since the 1999 handover with Las Vegas moguls including Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn setting up glitzy casino hotels.

That growth, however, has slowed significantly.

On a call with analysts, Adelson said it was premature to label the quarter's performance as a trend.

"One quarter does not a trend make. Anybody who thinks that the cultural habits of the Asian people is changing because of ... one reduction in the hold, even though it amounted to over $100 million at the top line, anybody who thinks that this is a change of culture is just missing the boat," he said.

Operating income at the Venetian Macau, the company's largest in the city, decreased by 24.6 percent due to a 16.5 percent drop in game play and lower hotel occupancy.

The company also cited "an abnormally high" win rate at its table games of 4.36 percent. In the most recent quarter, it pocketed 2.68 percent of the wagers.

Revenue declined in Las Vegas, which includes the flagship Venetian hotel, by 5.2 percent and operating income dropped by 15.5 percent to $38.3 million. Occupancy at its hotels declined from a year ago, as did the company's win at table games.

Sands has been aggressively expanding its foothold in Macau, most recently opening the Sands Cotai Central, its fourth casino in the gambling enclave.

"Macau growth is slowing down a little bit and there is increased competition," said Gregg Klein, analyst with Imperial Capital. "Sands Cotai has taken longer to ramp up than anyone expected, including them."

At Sands China Ltd (1928.HK), the company's majority-owned Macau subsidiary, earnings declined by 40 percent to $160.5 million as a result of increased opening expenses at its Cotai Central and a $100.8 million impairment charge on two land parcels.

(Reporting By Susan Zeidler; Editing by Ronald Grover and Phil Berlowitz)