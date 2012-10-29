Las Vegas Sands Corp and federal prosecutors have discussed a possible settlement of the U.S. Justice Department's probe of the casino company's alleged violations of money laundering laws, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the case.

Federal prosecutors are investigating the casino company to determine whether it had failed to report suspicious financial transactions of two of its big customers to the U.S. government, the Journal said late on Sunday.

The customers moved "millions of allegedly ill-gotten dollars through the casino operator's accounts," the Journal reported, citing court filings in two federal cases.

In July, lawyers for Las Vegas Sands tried to persuade prosecutors to drop the case. Prosecutors, however, countered that they could indict the casino operator on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, the Journal said. (link.reuters.com/nym63t)

Federal prosecutors from the Los Angeles U.S. attorney's office met company officials on Thursday, according to the Journal. It said Las Vegas Sands could pay a fine and change the way it handles customer money in order to avoid prosecution, the Journal reported.

The prosecutors and Las Vegas Sands are yet to reach an agreement on the settlement, the daily said.

A spokesman for Sands said earlier in the year that the company was innocent and was cooperating with the probe, the Journal reported.

Both Las Vegas Sands and the Los Angeles U.S. Attorney's office were unavailable for comment.

Sands Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Adelson, whom the Journal said had not been a subject of the investigation, declined to comment to the newspaper.

(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)