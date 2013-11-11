SANTIAGO LATAM Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) swung to a net profit for the third quarter and improved its operating margin in a sign the region's biggest airline, battered by weakness in its Brazilian market, has started to turn the corner.

The company - which formed in mid-2012 when Chile's flagship LAN took over Brazil's TAM - reported net profit of $52 million for the three months to September, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll for a $47 million profit.

For the same period a year ago, LATAM posted a $49 million loss, according to the company's revised figures.

The airline's operating margin for the quarter was 7.6 percent, compared with 3.2 percent a year ago, as it saved money on wages, fuel and other costs.

LAN, LATAM's Chilean arm, is keen to get back to the days of double digit margins it enjoyed before the merger, when it was a considered a model of efficiency by the market.

LATAM as a whole has targeted an operating margin of between 4 and 6 percent for the full year 2013, and is now within that range, with a nine-month margin of 4.1 percent.

The airline's Brazilian unit, TAM, has struggled with a weakening economy and currency. It has been slicing jobs and reducing flights. Domestic operations in Brazil make up over one-third of the airline's total passenger operations.

Revenues for the quarter were $3.36 billion, up slightly from $3.34 billion a year ago.

