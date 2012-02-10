SANTIAGO Like many Latin American corporates, giant Chilean food processor Agrosuper has turned to debt for financing until turbulence from Europe's debt crisis eases and it can thaw out IPO plans in the deep freeze.

Companies in Chile and Peru are cashing in on well-received sovereign debt sales that paved the way for low yields. Bond issues remain popular in Mexico and Brazil, but for different reasons.

With the uncertain outlook for the global economy keeping initial public offerings on hold, Chile expects another year with over $4 billion in corporate bond sales, half of which are already approved and ready to go in the first half of 2012.

Only four of 10 Chilean companies that had planned to make a debut on the local bourse last year actually did, as the euro zone's debt crisis took the wind out of global equity markets.

"Of the companies that delayed their IPO plans, some might opt for other mechanisms, such as bonds," said Guillermo Tagle, head of brokerage IMTrust.

Such was the case of Agrosuper, which after shelving a planned IPO that analysts said could raise up to $900 million, placed nearly $215 million worth of 21-year bonds denominated in inflation-indexed peso units, or UF, at the end of December.

"We still have intentions to debut on the bourse, but it depends on better market conditions prevailing. Today there's a lot of turbulence in international markets and we don't know when the situation might stabilize," said Felipe Fuenzalida, Chief Financial Officer at Agrosuper.

Other corporates are expected to follow in its footsteps.

"A lot of (corporate) debt was registered last year but never placed. If necessary I can do it immediately ... I have 40 million UF (some $1.835 billion) that I could place tomorrow," said Mauricio Rojas, a fixed-income trader at Banchile.

Alongside Agrosuper, Chilean retailers ABCdin and SMU, as well as industrial firm Indura, halted their own IPO processes and have registered with local authorities to issue bonds.

Increased restrictions on bank debt will likely prompt companies to diversify their financing sources, said Axel Christensen, head of BlackRock in South America.

"Financing options will focus mainly on bond placements," said Christensen.

In September, Chile's government successfully placed a $1 billion 10-year dollar sovereign bond in New York and reopened for a further $350 million a peso bond issued the previous year.

At the time, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said the bond issue, which came on the heels of a $1.5 billion sovereign issue in 2010, was aimed at creating a benchmark to enable Chilean companies to access international credit markets.

The yield of 3.3 percent was the lowest in Chile's debt issuance history since 1822, Larrain said at the time.

"Sovereigns came and kind of opened the gates with sovereign issues, and corporates kind of followed into that. It also has to do with taking the opportunity after all those (IPO) delays," said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, LatAm currency strategist with RBS Securities.

EUROPE RECOVERY COULD REIGNITE IPOS

It's likely that many of the IPOs that were shelved amid the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis will be revived if current market conditions remain on the uptick.

"The pipeline was looking very full and then got backed up after the market started falling ... The implication of course is if a current better market environment continues, you'll see a lot of those deals come back," said Charlie Gushee, managing director global equity sales at Agco.

"I'd be relatively bullish after all the delays last year, but we'll see. My sense is that we're still pretty far away from the price levels that will inspire a lot of (IPO) deals," he said.

The situation in Peru is similar, as two companies have issued bonds in the wake of Peru's $1.1 billion sovereign debt sale on January 25. Miner Volcan sold $600 million in 10-year notes and agro-industrial exporter Camposol placed $125 million in five-year notes.

"It's not our case, but there's an interesting situation to take advantage of cheap debt compared with capital," said Carlos Galvez, CFO of Peru's top precious metals miner Buenaventura.

Galvez says that Buenaventura is not planning a bond issue, but affiliates Cerro Verde and Yanacocha could.

There is a caveat in Peru, however, as Andino Investment Holdings debuted on Lima's bourse on February 2, the first IPO in over a year.

In Brazil, in only the first few weeks this year, investors have bought some $15 billion worth of corporate debt.

The Brazilian market is still experiencing an equity overhang after state-run oil giant Petrobras sold $70 billion of shares, the world's biggest-ever offering, in September 2010.

Tourism company Brasil Travel Turismo and its shareholders dropped plans to sell shares in an IPO as demand waned, while Seadrill (SDRL.OL), the world's largest offshore oil driller by market value, is reworking the terms of its delayed offering.

If successful, the Seabras offering could spark a stream of IPOs from more than 40 companies eyeing public listings in Brazil that were sidelined by turbulent global markets last year, according to exchange operator BM&FBovespa.

Mexican companies have traditionally opted for debt issuance over IPOs to take advantage of stable interest rates and the local peso, as well as because the often family-owned companies may be reluctant to relinquish control to outside investors.

In Colombia, meanwhile, bond issuance fell 38 percent last year as companies relied more on equity-linked financing, which may continue in 2012. <ID: nL1E7NG7ZC>

Colombian companies issued as much as $7 billion in shares last year in eight IPOs. A similar number of IPOs is expected this year, but at a lower dollar amount, while corporate bond sales could total $5 billion, versus $4 billion in 2011, Colombian bourse chief Juan Pablo Cordoba recently told Reuters. <ID: nL2E8D1C36>

(Additional reporting by Joan Magee in New York, Caroline Stauffer in Lima, Elinor Comlay in Mexico City and Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo. Editing by Simon Gardner and Dan Grebler)