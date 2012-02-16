SEOUL Recent positive developments in the United States and Europe have cut risk to the Latin American economy, but it is premature to say that the world has left its troubles behind, the World Bank's chief economist on the region told Reuters.

"It is a step in the right direction, but more things need to be done," said Augusto de la Torre on the sidelines of a conference in Seoul on Thursday.

"Whether that's enough to take us out of the woods, I doubt," he said, referring to positive economic data from the United States and Europe's liquidity supply to banks as developments that have reduced downside risks.

He said countries such as Brazil needed to adopt policies to mitigate the effects of capital inflows to avoid speculative asset price bubbles resulting from fast credit expansion.

"It is a tool that helps partially to deal with non-fundamental capital inflows that are temporary, but it's not a tool that can permanently alter the trajectory in fundamental real exchange rates," he said of dollar-buying intervention as a way of dealing with heavy capital inflows.

Asked what else these countries could do, he said policy aimed at mitigating the link between capital inflows and domestic credit growth would be useful, adding that some countries had seen some success dealing with capital inflows through higher reserve requirements.

On a longer-term basis, he said, countries experiencing volatile fund flows needed to raise domestic savings ratios, strengthen fiscal positions and improve industrial productivity.

He said it would take a long time before Ecuador could return to international debt markets after debt defaults.

"Memories stay and that means its return to the market will be a gradual process," he said, referring to a lack of confidence among investors toward the country after three debt defaults since the 1990s.

