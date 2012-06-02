Chile's President Sebastian Pinera answers a question during a Reuters Latam summit interview at the Presidential Palace in Santiago June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO Chile will send a bill to create a public energy transmission line to Congress in coming months, President Sebastian Pinera said on Friday, as the state seeks to shore up the world top copper producer's creaky energy grid.

The government should foster mechanisms to prevent bureaucratic hurdles and growing legal appeals against key projects, which are a "worry," Pinera told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.

Years of underinvestment, a destructive 8.8 magnitude earthquake in 2010 and the country's long, thin shape have also debilitated Chile's power grid, drawing increasing fire from energy-intensive mining firms.

"We think the state has to fulfill a role of establishing rapid mechanisms so that projects, be they in generation or transmission, can develop and aren't blocked by bureaucracy or appeals, which are happening with much strength in our country, and is of course something that worries us," Pinera said in the presidential palace in Santiago.

Chilean power company Colbun warned on Wednesday that unclear regulations are an obstacle for its embattled $3.2 billion HidroAysen mega hydro power joint venture and that its board has recommended suspending transmission line impact studies.

"Decisions private companies make depend on them, but the government is taking all the decisions Chile needs," he said.

The fate of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's $5 billion Central Castilla MPXE3.SA coal-fired thermoelectric plant is currently pending in the Supreme Court, after a handful of fishermen and artisans opposed the mega project on environmental grounds.

While Chile's economy grew 6.0 percent last year, many feel a prolonged copper boom has bypassed them while straining water and energy supplies in the arid, mineral-rich North.

Chileans are also clamoring for stricter environmental regulations, especially in the country's far-south pristine Patagonia region, where HidroAysen's mega dams are planned.

