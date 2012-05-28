RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-controlled electricity holding company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) wants the government to renew expiring hydro-power concessions rather than auction them to the highest bidder, a move that would help it keep market share and conserve capital.

Concessions responsible for 22 gigawatts (GW), or about a fifth of Brazil's electricity generation capacity, will expire between 2015 and 2017. Eletrobras owns the bulk, or about 15 GW of the expiring capacity, the company's chief executive, Jose da Costa Carvalho Neto, said at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.

Nearly 80 percent of Brazil's power transmission contracts are also expiring. Under current rules, the concessions revert to the government when they expire.

Without renewals of these concessions, Eletrobras and other Brazilian utilities such as CESP (CESP5.SA) and Cemig (CMIG4.SA) will have to bid in auction to regain their operations against companies that may have more cash. Eletrobras lost a $3.5-illion bidding war last year with China's Three Gorges CTHGO.UL for Energias de Portugal (EDP.LS).

"We've looked at a variety of options and from our point of view it's best that we get a renewal," Carvalho Neto said in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. "It would help us preserve capacity and capital."

The government of President Dilma Rousseff, which has sought to limit foreign control of energy assets and natural resources, has hinted it favors renewal over new auctions. According to news reports, it has also moved to discourage foreign companies from buying stakes in distributors that are up for sale.

Renewals would limit the potential of new foreign and private sector involvement in Brazil's energy industry and maintain the dominance of Eletrobras.

The government, Eletrobras' principal shareholder, has itself limited the company's ability to rebid for its concessions in a new round of auctions.

It has given Eletrobras the task of helping finance two giant Amazon dam projects and the job of restructuring money-losing distribution utilities in some of the country's poorest and most remote regions.

Financing Eletrobras' 13-billion-real ($6.58 billion) 2012 expansion plan has also been complicated by the government's refusal to let Eletrobras sell bonds abroad where interest rates are at some of their lowest levels in decades.

"The government's macroeconomic policies led to a decision not to sell the bonds so as to not have the inflows impact on the exchange rate," Carvalho Neto said.

Dollar inflows from an Eletrobras bond sale could have caused the real to gain against the dollar, he said.

The real firmed in 2011 to its strongest level against the dollar since 1999, making imports more attractive and the country's manufactured goods more expensive abroad. To limit this and please manufacturers, the government adopted policies that have helped the real to weaken about 6 percent this year.

Eletrobras will focus instead on borrowing money in Brazil, the bulk of it from BNDES BNDES.UL, the country's state-controlled development bank, he said.

In Brazil, the benchmark interest rates is 9 percent. In the U.S. and Europe, rates are near zero.

About 6 billion reais of loans, or nearly half of the 2012 investment plan, has yet to be contracted, he added.

If contracts are renewed rather than re-auctioned, the government will likely ask for electricity rate reductions, he said. This would weaken revenues for the company.

As for the portion of contracts that have not repaid the operators' investments, the government has two main options, Carvalho Neto said.

It can allow the companies to continue receiving a higher return on the unpaid portion of the concessions, or it could pay those costs directly from a special reserve fund known as the RGR, Carvalho Neto said.

The fund, now worth about $16 billion could rise to about $20 billion in the coming years.

An up-front payment would allow the concession holders to pay down their debts and boost their ability to borrow new cash to fund new investments.

Meanwhile, Eletrobras is focusing energy on reducing losses at several of the country's smaller distribution systems which have inefficient operations, he said.

Losses at these distributors were trimmed to 930 million reais in 2011 after reaching 1.5 billion reais in 2010. The company hopes to reduce the losses to zero in 2014, Carvalho Neto said.

The company has cut distribution losses from theft and inefficiency to 33 percent in the last 12 months from 37 percent in 2009.

