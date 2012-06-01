SANTIAGO Chile's leading telecommunications operator, Entel SA ENT.SN, plans to launch a satellite television business this year in the face of growing competition, and is eyeing expansion opportunities in Peru and Colombia, its chief executive said on Friday.

Entel, Chile's No. 1 mobile telephone operator, is facing a stiff challenge from rivals such as cable TV operator VTR, which has expanded into mobile services, Mexican giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) and Spain's Movistar (TEF.MC).

The company has prepared by signing a deal last year with Media Network, a satellite TV service wholesaler in Latin America.

The satellite television service will be integrated with Entel's wireless and mobile broadband services, and is part of the company's previously announced $900 million spending plan for this year, CEO Antonio Büchi told the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.

"We are doing tests of the (satellite television) service," Büchi said. "We will see the best moment (to launch) this year."

Entel's plans to merge with local cable television and Internet operator GTD foundered after GTD withdrew amid a consultation over monopoly risks.

Büchi said Entel was open to expanding outside Chile, particularly given growth in its information technology business.

"We are normally watching and studying what is going on in markets similar to ours, (like) Peru, Colombia," he said. "The strategic decision is to study options outside Chile."

Entel already has a small information technology operation in Peru, aimed mainly at medium- and small-sized companies.

Büchi expects any deterioration in Europe's financial crisis to have only a limited impact on the sector, citing strong demand.

"In times of crisis, (telecoms) service is the last thing people cut. They keep buying and keep paying for it," he said. "Those who buy shares (in telecoms) know that, and when crisis comes, they say, 'What firm will hold up best?'"

High electricity costs in Chile and delays in multi-billion dollar power projects are denting the industry's competitiveness, he added.

"Companies are going to increasingly use data centers in other countries," Büchi said. "At the end of the day, the energy prices we have are crazy, and it affects all economic activity."

Shares in Entel were slightly firmer Friday afternoon, up 0.26 percent at 9,200 pesos, outperforming a 0.75 percent fall on Santiago's blue chip IPSA .IPSA index.

