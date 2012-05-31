MEXICO CITY Copper miner Grupo Mexico will spend $7 billion through 2016 to aggressively expand its mines in Mexico, Peru and the United States to meet a goal of doubling current production, the company's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Boasting the world's largest copper reserves, Grupo Mexico's plan is to raise output to 1.4 million tonnes per year by 2016. The group now churns out 840,000 tonnes of copper annually.

The company's U.S. unit Asarco controls mines in Arizona and its Southern Copper (SCCO.N) arm runs operations in Mexico and South America.

"We are talking about doubling output. Grupo Mexico's plan is one of the most ambitious in the industry," CFO Daniel Muniz told Reuters' Latin American Investment Summit.

Capital expenditures for this year alone will reach $2.6 billion, mostly for mine expansion in the Andean nation of Peru, but also in the transportation and infrastructure divisions.

Owned by the secretive billionaire and Mexico's fourth richest man German Larrea, Grupo Mexico runs Mexico's largest network of railroads and a construction company that builds power plants and drills for oil.

A plan to enter the airport business by increasing its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, or GAP (GAPB.MX), flopped earlier this year after Grupo Mexico's offer to buy the airport company was bogged down by legal challenges.

They withdrew the offer in March but are still interested in the company, Muniz said.

Grupo Mexico is now GAP's largest shareholder, with nearly 30 percent, and the board could decide if they will reduce their holding or try again to buy more shares after a meeting in July.

CANANEA, NOW BUENAVISTA

The key to the company's plans to mine more copper is Cananea, a historic pit near the U.S.-Mexico border where a labor clash more than a century ago set the stage for the Mexican revolution.

A more recent strike shut down the mine for three years, after the national mining union laid down tools in July 2007.

Grupo Mexico battled the union in court, eventually winning back control of the pit in 2010 with the help of federal police.

Renaming it Buenavista, Grupo Mexico hired contract workers and invested $140 million to bring the installations back to full capacity of 180,000 tonnes, said the company's VP of international relations Juan Rebolledo.

By 2015, the mine could produce 488,000 tonnes of copper.

Grupo Mexico's strong cash position - with a projected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) this year of $5.4 billion - will help finance the expansion plans along with previously issued debt, said Muniz.

"We already have in place for the mining division bonds for 2020, 2035, 2045. We have no immediate due dates, they are all very long maturities," Muniz said. "There are no plans to issue anything new."

The company exports most of its copper to the United States and Latin America, with only 6 percent of sales going to Asia where 60 percent of the world's copper demand is concentrated.

That could change, however, as plans to increase ties with China include opening an office there, Muniz said.

Despite a near 14 percent drop in copper prices in the first quarter compared the same period last year, the Grupo Mexico executives think the fundamentals of the market remain strong.

"We believe that copper prices will likely stay at attractive levels because the market has changed," Muniz said, pointing to a lack of large, new projects coming online around the world to meet growing Asian demand.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(Additional reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe and David Alire Garcia;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)