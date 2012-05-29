SANTIAGO A lack of clarity on regulatory issues and uncertainty over Chilean government plans to build a public transmission line could delay approval of the multibillion-dollar HidroAysen hydro-power project's own transmission line, the company's executive vice president said on Tuesday.

HidroAysen, a joint venture between leading generator Endesa Chile END.SN and partner Colbun COL.SN, has sparked public outrage over potential environmental harm from plans to dam two rivers in the southern Aysen region and run a transmission line through vast swaths of pristine land to connect to the central SIC power grid.

HidroAysen plans to hand in the environmental impact study for its transmission line by year end, a year later than initially planned, and could yet again push back that date if uncertainty surrounding the government's transmission highway has not dissipated.

"The government hasn't announced exactly what the public transmission line will be, where it will be built, what operating conditions it will have ... in what time frame it will be operating," Daniel Fernandez told the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.

"For us, the public transmission line up to now is an area of uncertainty for our project."

Chile, the world's top copper producer, is suffering from years of under-investment in its shaky energy grid and desperately needs to reform electric transmission lines and energy generation to keep up with growing demand.

The government estimates that to keep up with that rising energy demand, some 8,000 megawatts of capacity will need to be added by 2020 to the current 17,000 megawatts in the nation's power matrix.

HidroAysen is betting the development of the government's so-called public transmission highway will allow it to shave nearly 1,000 kilometers from its initial plans for its own transmission line by connecting to the SIC grid in the southern port city of Puerto Montt instead of capital Santiago further north.

RISING COSTS, POSSIBLE PARTNER

Although Fernandez declined to give an updated investment figure for HidroAysen, he said "costs have risen due to the engineering studies and due to the environmental obligations imposed on the process."

"The transmission line has seen costs rise in that sense as well," he added.

Industry estimates put the price tag on HidroAysen's generating units at some $4.5 billion, with a similar figure for the transmission line.

Large-scale energy projects like the 2,750-megawatt HidroAysen, Xstrata Copper and Australian energy retailer Origin Energy's $3.6 billion hydro power Energia Austral project and Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's $5 billion coal-fired Castilla thermoelectric power plant, have faced significant delays in Chilean courts and a public backlash.

Not even Chile's lynchpin mining sector has been immune to recent social upheaval, facing increased labor unrest, as residents clamor for a bigger slice of the nation's macroeconomic success.

In April, Chile's Supreme Court rejected seven appeals filed against HidroAysen, clearing the way for the project's five generating units to go forward, although repeat visits through local courts is a distinct possibility once the environmental impact study for the transmission line is handed in.

Despite those risks, State Grid Corp of China STGRD.UL and Colombia's Interconexion Electrica, or Isa ISA.CN, remain interested in developing HidroAysen's transmission line, Fernandez said.

With Endesa Chile and Colbun mainly focused on the generation side of the energy business, HidroAysen said it is open to partnering up for the development of the transmission line.

(Editing by Simon Gardner and David Gregorio)