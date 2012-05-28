LIMA State-run Petroperu said on Monday it plans to use capital earned through an initial public offering and a possible debt sale to finance a $1.7 billion expansion of its largest petroleum refinery.

As part of its strategy to become a regional oil player like its state-run peers in Colombia and Brazil, Petroperu aims to increase output per day at the Talara refinery in northern Peru to 95,000 barrels from 65,000 barrels.

"I will not go to the stock or bond market in order to invest in anything other than guaranteeing the modernization of Talara," Petroperu's President Humberto Campodonico said in an interview.

The company is on track to offer up to 20 percent of its stock on the Lima bourse in the second half of this year, having missed its original initial public offering date in April.

Campodonico said the delayed IPO would allow Petroperu to finalize investment plans that will add value to the company before it offers shares of its stock to investors.

French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) is in charge of structuring the financing of the Talara expansion and is looking for short-term credit equivalent to 10 percent of the total venture for the first tranche of enlargement.

Work on the expansion, which would increase the refinery's capacity by 50 percent, is scheduled to start in August and the expanded plant will begin operating in June 2016, Campodonico said.

Besides Talara, Petroperu is also looking to expand and modernize its Conchan refinery in Lima, which produces 14,000 barrels per day, as well as a refinery in the jungle town of Iquitos that has a capacity of around 10,000 barrels per day.

OIL PRODUCTION EYED

Petroperu also plans to start producing oil, an activity it stopped during a privatization drive in the 1990s. Now it exclusively refines, stores and sells oil and its derivatives, competing with Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) in the Peruvian market.

To restart production, Petroperu is exploring partnerships with private companies including BPZ resources and Repsol. It is looking for a 25-30 percent participation in seven lots that will return to state control between 2013 and 2016.

The ministry of energy and mines will define in June the details of how Petroperu will acquire the lots. Argentine firm Pluspetrol's agreement to operate lot 1AB, near the border with Ecuador, and Monterrico's concession on the north coast are among those about to expire.

Interoil's (IOC.N) contracts to operate lots three and four will also expire between 2013 and 2015, as will lots currently operated by China's Sapet and Peru's Grana y Montero.

These companies will have the option to renew contracts with Petroperu as a partner, or Petroperu could search for new participants.

"Whatever scheme is ultimately adopted, what is proposed is for Petroperu to enter as a partner, and as soon as possible," Campodonico said. "I don't see us going alone."

He said the company's profits, which were $130 million in 2011, would increase by some 60 percent once the company started producing oil.

Looking for further room to expand, the company is also studying potential joint ventures with Venezuela's PDVSA and Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) to produce lubricants, a market now dominated by Repsol and U.S.-based Exxon Mobil (XOM.N).

"We commissioned market and pre-feasibility studies to be ready by the end of June," said Campodonico.

(Reporting By Omar Mariluz. Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Kenneth Barry)