Chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp forecast third-quarter revenue well below analysts' average expectation, sending shares down as much as 19.5 percent in extended trading.

Lattice, which makes customized programmable chips and associated software, said it expects revenue to fall 8-12 percent on a sequential basis in the third quarter ending Sept. 28. This implies a revenue of $87.4 million to $91.4 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $98.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the second quarter ended June 28 rose to $11.8 million, or 10 cents per share, from $5.0 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $99.3 million from $84.7 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 9 cents per share on revenue of $98.6 million.

